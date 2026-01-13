Education Minister Daphne Caine has apologised for confusion and delay surrounding the decision to keep island schools closed on Monday 5 January, as she faced a barrage of questios in the House of Keys over communication failures, a proposed half-day opening and uncertainty over staff pay.
The issue dominated the morning of the first sitting of the Keys of 2026, with members from across the chamber raising concerns about the late announcement, the lack of clarity for parents and teachers, and the impact on families and businesses.
Schools were initially announced as closed for the morning due to icy conditions, with a review planned mid-morning to assess whether they could open later in the day.
However, following further assessments, schools remained closed for the full day.
Ms Caine told members that the decision-making process followed established emergency procedures triggered by an amber weather warning.
This involved the Government’s Strategic and Tactical Co-ordinating Groups, which bring together agencies including the Met Office, emergency services, the Department of Infrastructure, Bus Vannin, Manx Care and her own department.
She said unexpected overnight snowfall had worsened conditions, leaving significant ice on arterial routes, local estates, footpaths and school grounds, while Bus Vannin had suspended all services. These factors, she said, posed a serious risk to public safety and placed heavy demands on emergency services.
The Minister acknowledged that the announcement, promised for 7am, was not issued until around 7.21am, apologising for the delay.
She said the extra time was needed to consider new information and to coordinate communications across affected services, adding that lessons had been learned and that subsequent announcements were issued earlier.
However, members criticised the decision to consider a delayed opening at all, arguing it left parents in limbo.
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover said a half-day closure provided ‘no certainty or guidance whatsoever’, while Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper questioned whether a delayed opening was more disruptive than a full-day closure announced from the outset.
Ms Caine said the option was explored because of the significant impact school closures have on families and essential workers.
She confirmed head teachers were consulted early on Monday morning, but that worsening conditions later ruled out any safe reopening.
The Minister also faced repeated questions over who ultimately made the decision. She confirmed that while the Strategic Co-ordinating Group makes recommendations, the final decision rests with the Minister for Education, based on information from officers and emergency agencies.
A major point of contention was uncertainty over staff pay, including teachers and support workers. Several members said staff remained unclear more than a week later about whether they would be paid for the day of closure.
Ms Caine said her department was liaising with central HR to clarify the position, but stopped short of giving assurances in the chamber, prompting criticism from members who described the lack of certainty as unacceptable.
She rejected suggestions that she had simply ‘rubber-stamped’ the recommendation, saying the decision was taken in good faith, based on the best information available at the time.
She added that safety assessments were carried out at individual school sites and that conditions had improved sufficiently for schools to reopen safely on Tuesday.
The Minister said a post-incident ‘wash-up’ review would take place to examine the response and inform future decision-making, acknowledging the strength of public feedback following the disruption.