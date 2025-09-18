Customers were invited to take part in a lucky dip on Saturday 6 September to find a golden version of Tesco’s blue voting token and use it to award the grant to one of three local schools taking part in the retailer’s Stronger Starts voting round.
Sarah Cox, deputy head at Scoill Phurt le Moirrey, said: ‘We are so grateful to Tesco and their customers for choosing us to receive this generous grant. It will make such a difference to our children’s experience at Scoill Phurt le Moirrey. The formative years in any person’s life are so important, and we will now get to work in using this grant to help our children get as good a start in life as we can give them.’
Store manager Donna Primrose-Smith said: ‘We are delighted to see Scoill Phurt le Moirrey awarded £5,000 through our Stronger Starts Golden Grants draw. Thank you to all our customers who took part.’
According to Tesco, 107 stores across the British Isles selected for their community work took part in the Golden Grants event on Saturday 6 September, with more than £500,000 awarded to schools.
Claire De Silva, Tesco’s head of communities, said: ‘We are incredibly proud to award Golden Grants to over one hundred schools, supporting the vital work they do for our children and communities. Since we launched our grants programme in 2016, more than £120 million has been given to more than 67,000 local schools and community groups.’
The Stronger Starts programme allows schools to apply for grants of £1,500, £1,000 or £500. Further details are available on Tesco’s website.