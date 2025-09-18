Sarah Cox, deputy head at Scoill Phurt le Moirrey, said: ‘We are so grateful to Tesco and their customers for choosing us to receive this generous grant. It will make such a difference to our children’s experience at Scoill Phurt le Moirrey. The formative years in any person’s life are so important, and we will now get to work in using this grant to help our children get as good a start in life as we can give them.’