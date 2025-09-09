A leading Isle of Man charity has raised serious concerns about the Department of Education, Sport and Culture’s (DESC) new primary school menu.
The refreshed menu, introduced at the start of term, reduces ultra-processed foods and puts greater emphasis on Manx produce.
Puddings have been replaced with fruit and Manx milk, while condiments such as ketchup and mayonnaise have been removed.
While the changes have sparked lively debate among parents and politicians alike, Diabetes Isle of Man, formerly known as the Manx Diabetic Group, has warned that the real issue is being overlooked, the need for accurate nutritional information for children with type 1 diabetes.
A spokesperson for the charity, which exists to improve the lives of all those affected by diabetes, said: ‘Each year, parents request portion sizes and carbohydrate/nutritional values before term starts.
‘Each year, the information arrives late, wrong, or both. These details are critical, as a child’s insulin doses depend on them.
‘When the information is inaccurate, the consequences are serious.
‘Too little insulin causes high blood sugar, affecting a child’s wellbeing and their ability to learn. Too much insulin leads to low blood sugar, which requires urgent treatment.
‘Last week, one child endured an entire afternoon of hypoglycaemia at school because of incorrect information provided.’
Hypoglycaemia means low blood sugar. It can cause symptoms like shaking, sweating, and confusion, and needs to be treated straight away with fast-acting sugar.
Hyperglycaemia means high blood sugar. It often causes extreme thirst and frequent urination, and if it happens regularly, it can lead to long-term damage to organs.
The charity is calling on the department to ensure timely and accurate data is shared with families so that children with type 1 diabetes can safely enjoy school meals.
‘Why should they have to take a packed lunch if all their friends are on school meals? Why should diabetes stop them from being able to enjoy a hot dinner through the winter?
‘It shouldn’t, and we won’t let it.’
The spokesperson added that it’s waiting for a response from the DESC and the School Meals team, and ‘hope to be able to come to a resolution together to prevent further serious issues arising.’
Responding to the wider criticism of the menu, a DESC spokesperson previously said: ‘The department is pleased to see the introduction of a refreshed primary school menu, developed in response to feedback from both parents and pupils.
‘We are listening carefully to concerns and remain committed to providing healthy, nutritious meals that cater to a range of needs.
‘The menu will continue to evolve to ensure all pupils are properly nourished and enjoy their school meals.’
