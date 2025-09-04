Garff Commissioners have discussed concerns about proposed 20mph zones in Laxey and Glen Mona during a meeting attended by Infrastructure Minister Michelle Haywood.
A section of Laxey is already subject to a 20mph limit, which Dr Haywood confirmed will remain. However, commissioners noted that in some parts of the village it is difficult to exceed 20mph due to road conditions.
Commissioner Aishlinn Creer highlighted problems with drivers speeding on Glen Road, describing it as dangerous because of the lack of pavements for pedestrians. She said she would prefer to see traffic calming measures in certain areas to improve safety for residents.
Commissioner Marinda Fargher called for a pedestrian crossing outside Dhoon Primary School and questioned why more roads in Glen Mona were not included in the 20mph plan. She also pointed out that the absence of footpaths linking housing estates to the school could be discouraging parents from allowing children to walk.
Dr Haywood said her department had been examining the issues raised and agreed to add a crossing point for the school to a priority list for the area. The board also raised concerns about double and triple parking on nearby roads and within the school car park.
Elsewhere on the agenda, members considered Manx Utilities’ planning application for a sewage treatment works in Garff. A public meeting had been proposed for this month, but some commissioners questioned whether it should go ahead so soon.
Commissioner Melanie Christian said any discussion would need to focus on the application itself and not on alternative ideas. There was also debate about whether to invite representatives from Manx Utilities. After discussion, it was agreed to hold the meeting in November without MUA present, giving residents an opportunity to share their views.
The next board meeting will be held on Wednesday, October 1.