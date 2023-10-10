A man from Douglas received a birthday card from King Charles last week as he celebrated turning 100.
John ‘Jock’ Galt, who lives in Ballabrooie, celebrated his 100th birthday on Friday, October 6.
Jock marked the milestone with a birthday party at restaurant Talk of the Town in Noble’s Park in Douglas. inviting 70 friends and members of his family.
Leaving his native Isle of Bute in Scotland, Jock joined the Royal Navy at the start of the Second World War at the age of only 16.
As an 18 year-old sailor, Mr Galt took part in ‘Operation Pedestal’, a British operation to carry supplies to the island of Malta in 1942, working as a wireless operator on an aircraft carrier.
Jock’s vessel was hit and, regrettably, many of his comrades died. In recognition of his part in this battle, he was later awarded the ‘Honorary Citizenship of Valetta’.
While a trainee on the first class cruiser HMS Saint George, he met his future wife, Nancy, and after the war made the Isle of Man his home.
On leaving the Navy, Mr Galt worked as a postman for the Isle of Man Post Office. When he retired in 1983, he became the ‘crown postmaster’ for Ramsey.
Since the death of his wife, Nancy, he has lived independently in Douglas.
His daughter Marilyn Robinson, who lives in Kendall with her husband Austen, said: ‘We moved away from the island in the 1970s, but we go back regularly to visit him. He also has another daughter (my sister) who still lives on the island.
‘My father also has three granddaughters and seven great-grandchildren.
‘He is still fit and active, and enjoys long walks along Peel and Laxey promenade. He enjoys doing puzzles in the newspaper and stays in contact with us through email.’
Austen Robinson, Jock’s son-in-law, said: ‘In retirement, he had time to write and publish a booklet chronicling his time as a sailor for his family, including photographs of the battle for Malta. It was excellent.
‘He has been for years a hard-working volunteer for organisations for ex-service men and women, and he was a founder member of the Naval Association Isle of Man branch of which he is currently the president.
‘Me and my wife travelled over for his 100th birthday party, where he was presented with a card which included a personal note from Sir Max Hastings, the author of the “History of Operation Pedestal - an important sea operation in 1942.”
‘A very young Jock Galt took part in this operation and he was extremely touched by the gesture.’