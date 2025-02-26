The Isle of Man could have its first ever drone show next month.
Douglas City Council is considering staging a show on the evening of Thursday, March 20 and has applied for permission to host such an event.
If granted, a 15-minute display would take place at 7.30pm to mark City Day, the day when City Status was officially conferred upon the island’s capital last year.
A spectator area on Loch Promenade would allow members of the public to see the display with the popular flying devices shaping the skyline and flying out to sea.
Choreographed to music, the display would be run by one of the local authority’s partners which has offered to stage it free of charge to mark this important civic occasion.
The council has applied to the Department of Infrastructure for a road closure, as well as notifying Event Safety Advisory Group, while the company organising the display has had to request a license through the Civil Aviation Authority.