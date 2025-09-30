The Isle of Man has once again been nominated for the title of Most Desirable Island in Europe at the prestigious Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards.
It is the second consecutive year the island has been shortlisted for the accolade, following its debut nomination in 2024.
While the island missed out last year, with Sri Lanka taking the top spot, hopes remain high for 2025.
The nomination places the Isle of Man alongside some of Europe’s best-known destinations, including Gran Canaria, Jersey, Madeira, Orkney and Sicily.
Established in 1993, Wanderlust magazine is regarded as one of the UK’s leading travel publications, offering expert advice, in-depth guides and extensive coverage of sustainable tourism.
Its annual Reader Travel Awards, now in their 24th year, are considered a key recognition within the industry.
A spokesperson for Visit Isle of Man welcomed the announcement, saying: ‘Another nomination for the Extraordinary Isle!
‘We're delighted to share that the Isle of Man has once again been nominated in the 2025 Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards!’
Sharing 19 photographs with captions as to why the island should win the ‘most desirable island in Europe’, the spokesperson continued: ‘If you love our island as much as we do, please take a moment to cast your vote and show your support.
‘The Isle of Man is not just a place to escape... it's an Extraordinary Isle, where the ordinary becomes extraordinary.’
Voting for the 2025 awards is open until October 27, with results to be announced at a gala ceremony at the National Gallery in London on November 5, 2025.
Voting is free and can be completed online at: www.wanderlustmagazine.com/about-us/our-awards/2025-vote-form.
