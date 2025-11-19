Our very own John ‘Watty’ Watterson has officially collected his MBE, receiving the honour from Prince William during what his wife Lottie described as a ‘magical ceremony’ at Windsor Castle today (Wednesday).
The former sports editor, who has spent five decades chronicling Manx sporting life for Media Isle of Man, was recognised in the 2025 King’s Birthday Honours List for ‘services to the Isle of Man’.
Beginning his career at just 15, John went on to become the island’s most respected sports journalist, covering everything from the TT and Manx athletes’ world-class achievements to school sport and community competitions.
Colleagues have praised his ‘honesty, encyclopedic knowledge and unfailing accuracy’, with tributes continuing to pour in.
