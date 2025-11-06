Trailblazer Events Ltd, operating as North Coast Glamping, has submitted a planning application to provide up to 150 tents on the fields next to Mooragh Park during racing fortnight from 2026-2030 and says it has the backing of the rugby club.
The applicant argues other sites at the likes of Douglas Rugby Club and Peel Football Club have been granted permission for similar schemes and TT is during the rugby off-season when the pitches are not used.
In the planning statement, the applicant says: ‘The proposal represents a sustainable, temporary land use supporting the Isle of Man’s largest annual event. The TT generates significant demand for accommodation, and the proposed site helps meet that demand in a controlled, well-managed manner.
‘The chosen site is within Ramsey town, a sustainable location with access to existing infrastructure (water, toilets, showers, waste facilities, clubhouse amenities). The rugby pitches are not in use during this period, as it is the off-season, and the land will be reinstated for sporting use following the event.’
The applicant says the road between the pitches and the lake will be temporarily closed during the operating period, creating a controlled one-way system and enabling the use of 48 designated parking bays for glampers.
The applicant added: The proposed temporary glamping site at Ramsey Rugby Club will provide much-needed accommodation during the TT in a well-managed, sustainable, and low-impact way.
‘The proposal uses land that is not required during the operating period and has precedent from similar approved sites across the Island
‘It will bring potential customers to the existing Ramsey Rugby Club bar/ Clubhouse, raising much needed funds for a community club.
‘These potential customers will also likely visit the existing retail and food/drink establishments in Ramsey helping grow the local economy.’
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.