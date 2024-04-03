Tidal conditions in the UK have forced the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company to make changes to a number of the Manxman’s sailings over the next two days.
On Thursday, the flagship’s planned Douglas to Heysham sailing will now eave the capital at 8am rather than the usual 8.45pm departure time.
Her return trip from Heysham will set off at 1.15pm, an hour earlier than originally scheduled.
The Thursday evening sailing from Douglas will leave at 7.15pm instead of 7.45pm.
Then on Friday Manxman is to leave Heysham at 1.50am rather than its scheduled time of 2.15am, with a new expected arrival time of 6am into Douglas.
Customers affected by the change in schedule have been urged to contact the Isle of Man Steam Packet’s sailing information line on 01624 645745.