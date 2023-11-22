The Isle of Man Steam Packet has cancelled a planned sailing due to adverse weather conditions.
Thursday morning's planned Manxman journey was due to depart Douglas at 8.45am and arrive in Heysham at 12.30pm.
However, that voyage has now been scrapped due to a 'deterioration in the weather forecast' according to the Steam Packet.
The return journey, due to depart Heysham at 2.30pm and arrive in Douglas at 6.15pm has also been cancelled as a result.
Other planned Steam Packet sailings planned for the coming days have also been affected by 'increased silt' in Heysham Port caused by recent storms.
They include Thursday morning's planned sailing from Heysham to Douglas, originally due to depart Lancashire at 2.45am on Thursday.
That Manxman sailing has now been delayed by 45 minutes and will set-off at 3.30am this morning instead.
Tomorrow evening's Manxman sailing from Douglas to Heysham - which was set to leave the Isle of Man at 7.15pm - will now leave 45 minutes earlier at 6.30pm.
All of Friday's four Manxman sailings between Douglas and Heysham have also been affected by the silting situation in Lancashire, with all voyages set to depart either half an hour or 45 minutes later than planned.
Saturday morning's 2am journey from Heysham to Douglas will also depart 30 minutes earlier than scheduled.
All passengers with booked tickets on the voyages have been notified.
Visit the Steam Packet website for further information.