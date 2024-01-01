The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has been forced to cancel two sailings due to a 'rapid deterioration' in the weather forecast.
It is understood the ferry firm's flagship vessel the Manxman - on its way back from Heysham in Lancashire - is currently sailing off the coast of the island and is unable to dock due to severe winds.
As a result, the arrival of the vessel, which left the Lancashire port at around 4.09 pm today, has been delayed.
It's now not due back in the capital until around 11pm this evening (Monday).
The delay has meant the company has been forced to cancel two sailings.
The first, the sailing from the Isle of Man to Heysham, was due to set off at around 7.45pm this evening.
The return journey, due to depart the UK at 2.15am tomorrow (Tuesday), has also been scrapped.
The Steam Packet is urging anyone with a booking on any of the cancelled sailings to contact its reservations team on 01624 661661 or 08722 992 992 to make alternative arrangements.