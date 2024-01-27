The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company's flagship vessel the Manxman has not departed on this morning's sailing to Heysham.
However, the vessel is currently still docked in Douglas harbour.
Engineers are currently on the vessel investigating a technical issue, according to the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company.
A spokesman for the ferry firm said: 'Due to a technical issue today's 8am departure from Douglas to Heysham is currently delayed.
'Company engineers are investigating a technical issue.
'A further update will be issued shortly.'