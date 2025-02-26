The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company (IOMSPC) has secured a long-term charter agreement for its freight vessel, Arrow.
MV Arrow will operate under international ferry operator DFDS for a 12-month period in the Channel Islands, where it is already a familiar vessel.
It is anticipated that Arrow will primarily serve the Jersey to Portsmouth route.
The charter arrangement will commence on March 24, with the vessel set to undertake port trials and pilotage training before beginning regular service.
IOMSPC purchased Arrow in September 2022 from its previous owners to ensure compliance with the Sea Services Agreement ahead of the arrival of the new flagship vessel, Manxman, in mid-2023.
In accordance with the Sea Services Agreement, Ben-my-Chree became the designated fleet back-up vessel following Manxman’s introduction into service.
Once this is finished, Arrow will proceed to Teesside for its own scheduled dry-dock before commencing operations with DFDS.
Isle of Man Steam Packet Company managing director Brian Thomson said: ‘We’re pleased to have secured a long term charter for Arrow with a renowned international operator such as DFDS.
‘This gives us security while the future fleet strategy is agreed with our stakeholders.’