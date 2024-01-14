The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has revealed when its flagship vessel will start tests at the new £70m ferry facility in Liverpool.
Last week, the company confirmed that berthing trials at the new terminal, due open in March, are expected to start in the coming weeks.
The Manannan has been given top priority for the first 'berthing trials' at the site as the fast-craft vessel is due to start making trips to and from Merseyside by the end of that month.
And if the Steam Packet's training schedule goes to plan, the Manxman is first expected to visit the new terminal for trials in April.
The flagship is due to start making operational trips to Liverpool from November 2024.
The Steam Packet's Managing Director Brian Thomson previously said that while the company are 'excited' about the prospect of using the new terminal, it has to be 'realistic about timelines' ahead of the planned opening of the facility.
In a statement, Mr Thomson said: 'Taking a ship, particularly a passenger vessel, to a new berth for the first time is an involved process, and as we always say, safety is our top priority.
‘All being well, we are on schedule to commence operations from the new Isle of Man Government terminal in Spring 2024, but until the berth fit has taken place and we’ve started berth trials we won’t be in a position to commit to a firm date for the first sailing.’
'This has been a bigger project than most people expected and a lot has changed since it started out.'