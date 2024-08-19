Sailings from the island have been rescheduled due to adverse weather conditions.
Inclement weather is set to roll in later on Monday which has prompted the Isle of Man Steam Packet to tweak the sailing times throughout the day.
The Manxman sailing to Heysham was due to depart at 2.15pm but it will now leave an hour earlier and passengers are asked to check in by 12.30pm.
Later on, the Manannan sailing to Liverpool was due to leave at 3.30pm but will now set off half an hour earlier at 3pm with passengers asked to check in by 2.15pm.
The Manannan was due to return to the island from Liverpool at 8.30pm but will now depart an hour later at 9.30pm with passengers asked to check in by 8.45pm.
Settled weather we enjoyed during the weekend is set to deteriorate on Monday afternoon with rain coming in later in the day and winds strengthening to gale force later.
There is due to be an improvement into Tuesday and there is no disruption to sailings so far. Passengers should keep an eye on the Steam Packet website and social media for updates.