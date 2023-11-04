The Isle of Man Steam Packet is set to conduct 18 sailings to and from Dublin next year.
The figures were revealed in the House of Keys earlier this week as Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson answered questions relating to the Steam Packet.
But the company currently has no plans to send its flagship vessel the Manxman over to the Irish city due to certain 'limitations'.
Dr Allinson said that while Dublin has 'never been a regular port' for the Steam Packet, the Manannan will still conduct a number of journeys to the city in 2024.
That's despite only 242 on average boarding the vessel for sailings to and from Dublin last year.
The Manannan has the ability to carry a maximum of around 850 passengers.
Speaking in the House of Keys, Dr Allinson said: 'Dublin's never been a regular port for the Ben-my-Chree and the company has never had plans to send the Manxman there.
'The limitations placed on the area of operation by the Ship Registry are from the alternative design and arrangement study being conducted only for the proposed ports of operation.
'The Manannan is scheduled to sail to and from Dublin 18 times in 2024.
'But the average passenger numbers on Dublin sailings for last year was only 242 per sailing.'
Earlier this week, MHKs heard that the Steam Packet had introduced a capacity limit on the Manxman for its winter sailings to and from Heysham.