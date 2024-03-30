The incident happened at around 9.20pm on Friday near the The Best Western Palace Hotel and Casino on Central Promenade, Douglas.
A 57-year-old woman, who was visiting from the Merseyside area, was involved in an ‘altercation’ and sadly died at Noble’s Hospital despite ‘continued efforts to save her life,’ police say.
A 53-year-old man, also from the Merseyside area, has been arrested in connection with the woman’s death, the force has confirmed
Detective Superintendent Stephen Maddocks, who is leading the investigation for the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘We are conducting enquiries into this matter and we currently have a section of the pavement between the Lido Slip and Palace View Terrace cordoned off.
‘I am appealing for witnesses who may have seen a group of people walking between Jaks Bar on Loch Promenade and the Palace Hotel on Central Promenade, Douglas around 9pm last night.
‘There was a man and woman in their 50’s, together with another man and woman in their 20’s, who had with them a small child.
‘We know the group walked from the Jaks area towards the Palace Hotel, passing through the Villa Marina Arcade and past the Castlemona shops.
‘We believe this group walked past the Majestic Chinese Restaurant and patrons inside may have witnessed an altercation.
‘We are speaking to a number of witnesses but I believe other members of the public may have seen this group and may have vital information to assist us with our enquiries.
‘I am also interested to speak to any vehicle driver travelling along Central and Queens Promenade between 9pm and 10pm who may have dash cam footage to come forward’
Part of Central Promenade was closed to traffic and pedestrians following the incident late last night.
Officers put a cordon in place near The Best Western Palace Hotel and Casino and placed road signs on the route informing drivers and pedestrians of the closure.
Pictures from the scene showed several emergency service vehicles inside the cordon.
The force issued an update online at around 9am this morning confirming the road had reopened to traffic.
Detective Maddocks added: ‘We are liaising and supporting the ladies family at what is obviously a very difficult time.
‘We believe the deceased lady and the man we have arrested are known to each other.’
The Coroner has been informed, the police said.
Members of the public can call Police Headquarters on 631212 or the anonymous Crimestoppers line 0800 555 111.