The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has announced that adverse weather conditions have led to a delay of approximately two and a half hours for the Manannan's afternoon sailing from Liverpool to Douglas.
Initially, the company cited wind and tidal challenges along the River Mersey as reasons for the delay in disembarking passengers from the fastcraft.
A statement read: ‘Passenger safety is our top priority and all affected passengers on board have been offered complimentary refreshments.’ Subsequently, the 3pm departure from Douglas to Liverpool is now rescheduled for 5.30pm, with check in opening at 3pm and passengers asked to check in no later than 4.30pm.
Likewise, the scheduled 7.15pm departure from Liverpool to Douglas is now anticipated to depart at 9.45pm, with passengers asked to check in no later than 8.45pm.
Earlier today the company confirmed that adverse weather conditions has meant this morning’s Heysham crossing and the return have both been axed. For the latest sailing information visit the Steam Packet website.