Manxman has resumed usual sailings to and from Heysham twice a day after a breakthrough between the company and union Nautilus International.
Members of Nautilus working onboard Steam Packet vessels ceased industrial action after the ferry operator withdrew its termination letters, and both sides committed to further talks and arbitration if necessary.
Last week the Steam Packet had announced it would be cutting the number of Manxman crossings a day to one return sailing for two weeks.
This was because one of its officers had to unexpectedly take leave due to personal reasons.
Due to the Nautilus members’ industrial action, the Steam Packet said at the time that ‘no fellow officers will swap shifts or cover the absence via paid overtime’.
On Friday, the Steam Packet issued a statement which indicated that the company would withdraw notice letters that it issued to members in December.
These notice letters had informed staff that they would lose their jobs unless they agreed to new terms and conditions as part of a plan to implement a ‘live on board’ policy for Manxman crew.
On Friday, a spokesperson for the Steam Packet said: ‘Following discussions with officers on board, the Company has agreed to continue to work with all parties on a proposal to resolve what it sees as the outstanding issues.
‘As a result of the above the Company has indicated it will withdraw the notice letters sent in December, in exchange for Nautilus agreeing to repudiate industrial action with immediate effect.
‘The Company is confident, following recent discussions, that the issue can be resolved at this stage to the benefit of all parties. Follow up meetings are scheduled for January 15 and 16. If, after the meeting, there is no agreement the Company will go to arbitration through Manx Industrial Relations Service.’
Shortly after, a statement issued by Nautilus International said: ‘Members operating lifeline ferries to the Isle of Man voted for strike action and action short of a strike over management threats to force through contractual changes that would significantly reduce time ashore with loved ones in a ballot that closed on December 18.
‘From December 27 at 6pm Nautilus members refused to work overtime, or work in positions outside of their contracted rank.
‘Upon confirmation that notices have been withdrawn by the employer, Manx Sea Transport Guernsey Limited, Nautilus members working onboard Steam Packet vessels will be advised to cease industrial action.’