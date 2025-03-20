The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company will stop accepting cash at its ports from next week in a move it says will improve efficiency, security, and customer convenience.
Passengers travelling through Douglas, Heysham, Liverpool, Belfast, and Dublin will be required to pay by debit or credit card, mobile payment methods, or contactless transactions.
But the ferry firm has confirmed that cash will still be accepted for purchases onboard its vessels.
The Steam Packet says the change comes as cash transactions now account for just 1% of total ticket sales.
Managing director Brian Thomson said: ‘This move reflects the way our customers now prefer to pay and aligns with wider industry trends.
‘By going cashless at ports, we can speed up transaction times, enhance security, and provide a more seamless booking experience while still offering a cash option onboard for those who need it.’
The shift away from cash at ports is also being presented as a security measure, with the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) supporting the decision.
A spokesperson said the Isle of Man Constabulary had been monitoring the issue for some time and had found that cash payments for tickets were being exploited by criminal gangs trafficking drugs and money between the Isle of Man and the UK.
A DHA spokesperson said: ‘We are really pleased to be able to work together with the Steam Packet Company to keep our island safe.’
As stated by the Steam Packet, the move to cashless port transactions follows a wider trend on the Isle of Man towards reducing cash payments in public services and businesses.
In October 2024, the Isle of Man Government announced that MiCard cash payments for all benefit claimants and state pension recipients were being scrapped.
The MiCard system, which allows individuals to collect their benefits or pension in cash at Isle of Man Post Office branches, will no longer be available by the end of 2025.
However, the decision to eliminate cash payments for benefit recipients and pensioners has sparked controversy, prompting several concerned residents to write to our sister title, the Isle of Man Examiner, expressing their fears.
Despite the continued availability of cash onboard, the decision to remove it from port transactions is likely to affect some passengers, particularly older travellers and those without access to digital banking.
The Steam Packet has not yet outlined whether any alternative provisions will be in place for those unable to use digital payment methods.
The company says the move is part of a wider modernisation effort aimed at improving the customer experience.
However, some critics argue that reducing cash payment options could be a barrier for certain groups and may raise concerns about accessibility.
Passengers who currently rely on cash will need to switch to digital payment methods by 27 March 2025, or ensure they purchase their tickets in advance using an accepted payment method.
