Isle of Man Steam Packet has completed an upgrade of its toilets at Heysham Port.
The company posted pictures online of the plush looking facilities which is the latest stage of the upgrade of the ferry terminal where the Manxman sails to and from.
The newly-built Manxman is a new addition to the fleet and only began operating in August last year.
The vessel replaced the Ben My Chree which remains part of the fleet.
The post says: ‘With the Manxman carrying more and more passengers to and from the Isle of Man, we’ve recently completed a major upgrade to the facilities at Heysham Terminal to enhance the customer experience.
‘The refurbishment of the toilet facilities is the latest phase of the overall terminal refurbishment and brings them up to the same standard as the rest of the terminal waiting area, and what awaits passengers travelling on our award-winning new flagship.
‘We are committed to providing the highest level of service and improving the passenger experience for residents and tourists alike.’
A new floor and ceiling were installed throughout the terminal building back in October 2022, in addition to a full renovation of the walls complete with paintings.
The cafe area was also revamped, with new seating throughout, plants, a new air conditioning system, and vending machines.
The check-in area also had a makeover.
Fans online were quick to shower the new look toilets with praise.
One said: ‘Looks amazing. Definitely needed it’
Another added: ‘Heysham was always a great terminal but now it's even better’