A student doctor from the Isle of Man is showcasing his journey from graduation to qualified practitioner in a new social media series he hopes will inspire future medics.
Vinci Pabellan, who is currently at university in Aberdeen, is taking part in a social documentary project alongside five other student doctors and dentists from across the United Kingdom.
The 1to5 project is the brainchild of the Medical and Dental Defence Union of Scotland (MDDUS), a mutual organisation that represents the professional interests of 67,000 doctors and dentists.
The 1to5 posts on Instagram are designed to amplify the voices of students as they receive their final exam results, balance life inside and outside of work and navigate new professional challenges and responsibilities after graduation.
Vinci, 28, is already a social media veteran having run accounts for a variety of societies at university in Aberdeen. He aims to use his experience on 1to5 to give an honest account of the triumphs and difficulties doctors face in medicine after graduation.
He said: ‘I want to use the 1to5 project to show the realities of medical training, and keep building trust in the profession – something that is so easily eroded in an era of misinformation.
‘I hope that by sharing my experiences I can demonstrate the importance of empathy in medicine and inspire others to speak up for change where it is needed.’
MDDUS chief executive Chris Kenny said: ‘I am delighted to welcome Vinci to the 1to5 project and excited to follow his journey.’