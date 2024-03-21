A business dedicated to helping the visually impaired has been unveiled as the winner of this year’s Junior Achievement Isle of Man Company Programme this week.
CREED IOM was announced as the winner at the programme’s Awards Ceremony held at the Villa Marina on Wednesday, March 20.
The winning team consists of three Year 12 students from Ballakermeen High School, whose winning idea is the SensoGuard - a smart glove that’s tailored to help the blind and visually impaired by detecting obstacles using ultrasonic sensors.
After winning the prestigious award, they will now go through to represent the Isle of Man at the Junior Achievement European Company of the Year Competition, being held in July in Sicily, Italy.
The event was held at the Palace Hotel last week and celebrated the achievements of more than 100 year 12 students from QEII High School, Ramsey Grammar School, Ballakermeen High School, St Ninian’s High School, Castle Rushen High School and King William’s College.
Pupils who participate in the company programme get to experience first-hand what it’s like to set up and run their own business, supported by a volunteer business mentor who helps them through their six-month journey.
The one-day competition saw students put together an exhibition to display to judges, who then determined which team would win the ultimate prize.
CREED IOM, which includes Krishna Ramesh, Ben Thomas and Miltos Provatakis, have designed the product which is currently still in its prototype phase.
Last week the group visited Noble’s Hospital to pitch their product to Manx Care’s CEO, the General Manager for Primary and Community Care, and the CEO of charity Sight Matters.
Representatives from Manx Care and Sight Matters were impressed by the team’s idea, and even got the opportunity to test the product. At the same event that confirmed CREED IOM as champions, there was also some good news for the Junior Achievement charity.
It was announced that HSBC would be maintaining its long-term support of the programme by committing to a further three year sponsorship.
Sue Cooke, Chief Executive of Junior Achievement Isle of Man, said: ‘The fact that so many students from across our island took part in the programme once again shows just how important it is in terms of inspiring and supporting our young people and giving them a solid platform for future success.
‘I’m thrilled that HSBC have extended their support and with help from the bank and the hard work of mentors and students, this programme continues to play a key role in shaping our future workforce, by giving them the skills, confidence and strength they need to succeed.’