A Douglas teenager has been fined £650 for driving a car with 17 defects.
Charlie Paul Convery admitted having a vehicle in a dangerous condition and also had his licence endorsed with three penalty points.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that police stopped 17-year-old Convery while he was driving a Volkswagen Golf at Royal Avenue in Onchan on May 27.
It was initially regarding an unrelated matter but officers found that the car had numerous defects.
It was subsequently seized and taken to the vehicle test centre, where an examiner found a total of 17 defects.
The Golf’s faults were said to have included the steering wheel airbag being removed, the rear side light being inoperative, a front headlight being insecure, brake pads being below the minimum thickness, and an oil leak in the engine.
The examiner deemed the vehicle unroadworthy.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty plea.
Ms Shimmin said that Convery had bought the car from a mechanic and had taken on trust that it was roadworthy, but accepted it was his responsibility to check it.
The court heard that he has no previous convictions.
Magistrates also ordered the teenager, who lives at Sartfell Road, to pay £50 prosecution costs, which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £50 per week.