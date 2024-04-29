A 17-year-old from Port Erin has appeared in court after committing 15 offences in under three months.
Callum David Bennett pleaded guilty to drink-driving, two counts of taking a vehicle without consent, two counts of attempting to take a vehicle without consent, five counts of driving without a licence, and five counts of driving without insurance.
Two other charges, of attempting to take a vehicle without consent and property damage, were withdrawn in light of the guilty pleas.
He is due to be sentenced on Thursday after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Bennett was seen driving a Ford Fiesta in Port Erin on February 3.
Police found the vehicle, unattended at Fairy Hill Close, where the teenager lives.
Bennett was also located and was described by officers as intoxicated.
He was arrested and failed a breathalyser test with a reading of 52, above the legal limit of 35.
This led to a further investigation into a number of car thefts.
Police seized a mobile phone belonging to another male and screenshots and videos were found which showed Bennett in various vehicles, including an IVECO van owned by Island Sea foods.
During a police interview, he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
The teenager only held an expired provisional licence.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that short video clips showed his client driving.
The advocate said that there had been no evidence of poor driving and that the only aggravating factor was the number of vehicles taken.
Mr Rodgers asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Magistrates accepted summary court jurisdiction.
Bail continues with conditions to live at his home address, obey a curfew between 9pm and 7am, not to drive, and not to contact witnesses.