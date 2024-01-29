Ballakermeen student and podcast host Evie Roberts recently welcomed Chief Minister Alfred Cannan as a guest for an episode on her popular show.
Evie, aged 14, is blind and hosts the 'Talking in the Dark' podcast, which aims to remove some of the stereotypes around disabilities.
First interviewing the MSPCA’s Krysia Boruch and her tortoise Michelle, Evie's podcast has gone from strength to strength, and has had a number of high profile guests on her journey, including BBC North America political correspondent Gary O'Donoghue, presenter Fearne Cotton, and James and Laura from Hammond School for Performing Arts.
But she's also had a lot of well-known stars in the local community as guests, including Kat from Riding For The Disabled, Debbie from Sight Matters, and most recently Kirrie Norton and Aly Wood from Hospice Isle of Man. And Chief Minister Alfred Cannin is the latest to feature on Talking in the Dark.
During the conversation Evie and Mr Cannan discuss subjects related to the role of Chief Minister, including what the job entails, how the island’s government engages with the public and the work that is done to include the disabled community in the decisions that are made.
The show’s intro adds: ‘The Chief Minister also shares with Evie his hopes and aspirations for the Manx community along with some of his aims for the future.
'This was a fascinating chat with a very significant person who works at the very top of Manx politics.
'A huge thank you to Mr Cannan for generously giving up his valuable time.’
In the episode, Mr Cannan said that 'it was a real pleasure to talk to Evie'. In Evie's own words, she hopes her podcast can 'raise awareness about blindness, visual impairment and disability in general in a happy and light-hearted way'. You can listen to the podcast episode with Chief Minister Alfred Cannan here.
Alternatively, you can keep up to date with all of Evie's Talking in the Dark podcasts on her Facebook profile here.