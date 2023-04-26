The Isle of Man is one of the first places where the restoration of rainforests in the British Isles will take place.
The Wildlife Trusts recently received a donation of £38 million from insurance company Aviva.
British rainforests have been largely destroyed over hundreds of years and now cover less than 1% of Britain, The Wildlife Trusts says.
The 'ambitious' programme will see temperate rainforests restored and expanded in areas where they used to grow along the damper, western climes of the British Isles. The first two sites are Creg y Cowin in the Isle of Man and Bryn Ifan in North Wales.