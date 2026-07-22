Isle of Man households will benefit from a reduction in VAT on domestic electricity supplies after the UK Government announced a cut to help ease cost-of-living pressures.
The VAT rate applied to eligible domestic electricity supplies will fall from 5% to 0% from October 1, 2026.
The move follows an announcement by new UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who said cutting VAT on household electricity bills would form part of his pledge to give people more ‘breathing space’ with their finances.
The Isle of Man Treasury has confirmed the island will implement the same change in line with its obligations under the Customs and Excise Agreement, which requires the Isle of Man to maintain the same VAT rates as the United Kingdom.
A Treasury spokesperson said: ‘The Treasury can confirm Isle of Man residents will benefit from a reduction in the VAT rate from 5% to 0% on domestic electricity supplies, announced yesterday by the UK Government.’
The revised VAT rate will also apply to small businesses that qualify for domestic energy VAT relief and are not VAT registered, as well as eligible charities and residential care homes.
Small businesses eligible for the relief are those where electricity consumption is below an average of 1,000 kWh per month.
Manx Utilities will apply the new VAT rate to eligible electricity supplies from October 1, 2026, with the reduction automatically reflected on customer bills.
Customers will not need to apply for the reduced rate.
However, the change does not mean electricity tariffs themselves are being reduced. Manx Utilities’ electricity prices will remain unchanged, with the saving coming solely from the reduction in VAT.
The Treasury said: ‘The reduction customers will see results from a change in the VAT rate applied to eligible electricity supplies.’
The amount saved by households will depend on individual electricity usage, as VAT is calculated as a percentage of the bill value.
Domestic Electricity VAT Reduction
What changes on your bill under the UK-aligned Customs & Excise Agreement move
|
Domestic Electricity VAT Rate
Standard domestic energy tax
|5% 0%
|
Manx Utilities Unit Tariff
Base price per kWh
|NO CHANGE
|
Application Method
Standard bills & smarterPAYG
|AUTOMATIC
|
• Domestic Households
All standard domestic electricity accounts.
|
• Care Homes & Charities
Eligible residential care facilities & charities.
|
• Small Businesses
Unregistered firms using under 1,000 kWh/mo average.
|
• Action Needed
None. Applied automatically to bills by Manx Utilities.
The announcement comes after Mr Burnham’s first major intervention as Prime Minister, following his pledge to tackle rising household costs.
In his first speech after entering Downing Street, he said the Government would take action to help people struggling financially, promising to put ‘money back in their pockets’.
The UK Prime Minister has also said he will be ‘looking at’ the tax-free personal allowance ahead of his first Budget in the autumn.
Further details on the VAT measure will be released in due course.
The Treasury confirmed the reduction will also apply to eligible smarterPAYG customers, with further information expected before the change takes effect.
The Isle of Man has historically followed UK VAT changes because of the Customs and Excise Agreement, which ensures alignment between the two jurisdictions on VAT rates and administration.