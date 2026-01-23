A new community hub has been officially launched at the Promenade Methodist Church.
It follows a £160,000 refurbishment of the lower ground floor of the church which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
PromSpace, which aims to be a multi-use community facility, was officially opened and dedicated on Thursday by Rev Richard Andrew, President of the Methodist Conference.
It’s only a few years since the building, a landmark on Loch Promenade, faced a very real threat of closure.
But it is now thriving with a new focus as a community church.
The revamp of the previously underutilised part of the church was started in August and completed on schedule a couple of weeks ago.
It has been completely refurbished with new ceilings and floors with modern heating and lighting and a full-size cinema screen for presentations and film shows.
Thursday also marked the 50th anniversary of the opening of the church building itself on January 22, 1976.
The Methodist Church has been part of the landscape of Douglas promenade since the Promenade was developed in the 1870s.
Loch Parade Primitive Methodist Chapel was one of the first buildings on the then new Loch Promenade, specifically located to serve visitors to the seaside resort.
The original building was demolished in the 1970s and replaced by the current Promenade Methodist Church (affectionately known as ‘The Prom’).
Over the decades the Prom has responded to changes in the local economy and community.
Juan Clarke, chair of the project working group, explained the refurbished area used to be the Sunday school but with changing times and dwindling numbers it had become largely redundant.
A Prom Future working group was brought together during the pandemic at a time when the church was at a crossroads of whether to remain open or to close.
Mr Clarke told those gathered for the opening ceremony: ‘Finances were tight at that time and a decision needed to be made as to the future of the church building here on the prom.
‘It was very much felt that this was a prime position and was the only Christian presence on Douglas promenade and it would be foolish to close such a building.
‘The Prom Future working group then set to work reviewing the financial position, looking at ways in which we could generate more income, looking at how we could attract new members, and the position was turned round with the prom Church now thriving and indeed being viewed more as a community church offering spaces for use by community organisations.
‘This will be a space that will be publicised to the third sector and charity organisations and also the business sector. We hope it will be widely used for celebratory events, family and social gatherings, mums and tots, film shows and art exhibitions and above all be a comfortable and affordable space available to all.’
The church has thanked the generous support of Isle of Man Methodist Circuit Model Trust, Manx Lottery Trust, The Kelly Trust, Lord Cockfield Trust and members and friends of the church.