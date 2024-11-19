Travel agency Perfect Getaways has launched its third annual Christmas Gift Appeal to support families in need across the Isle of Man.
The initiative, which has been a huge success in previous years, aims to provide gifts to local families who might otherwise go without this Christmas.
Last year, the appeal helped more than 100 families and donated approximately 100 presents to Social Services, thanks to the generosity of the Manx community.
A spokesperson for Perfect Getaways, based on Finch Road in Douglas, said: ‘Last year we were able to help more than 100 local families thanks to the public’s generous donations.
‘We are asking that in November and December, if you are able to purchase an extra gift or have any unopened gifts at home, please drop them into our store for us to distribute to those in need.
‘We are worried we can’t fulfil the long list of families who need us’.
To contribute to the festive initiative, you can message or email the team at [email protected] or visit their office on Finch Road.