A man who drove under the influence of cannabis during TT week has been fined £1,000 and given a two-year driving ban.
Wesley Milson Jenkins admitted the offence and was also ordered to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.
A second charge, of possessing cannabis, was withdrawn by the prosecution in light of the guilty plea to the drug-driving charge.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were on patrol on Douglas Promenade on June 6, at 4.35pm.
They stopped 34-year-old Jenkins, initially to check his driving documentation, while he was driving a Volkswagen Golf heading along Harris Promenade.
However, officers then requested him to take a drug wipe test, which subsequently proved positive for cannabis.
A hand rolled cigarette containing the drug was also found.
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, a blood sample was taken and sent to the UK for analysis.
The results were returned on September 4 and showed a reading of 2.9 for the class B drug. The legal limit is two.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode said: ‘This incident occurred in TT week.
‘Mr Jenkins was not stopped due to any concerns for his driving.
‘The police were checking driving documentation at that point, then requested a drug wipe.
‘He says he did consume cannabis the night before.
‘He was struggling to sleep due to personal issues and used it medicinally. It was not for recreational use.’
Mr Kermode went on to say that Jenkins was a maintenance worker and had thought he would be fit to drive later the following day.
The advocate asked for credit to be given for his co-operation with the police and his guilty plea.
Magistrates also ordered the defendant to pay £125 prosecution costs.
He will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £100 per month.