In recent years, the main car park for race fans was located in Noble’s Park, between the Paddock and St Ninian’s, and latterly accessed via St Ninian’s Court.
But this year, spectator parking has moved to St George’s, the former Vagabonds rugby pitch. It is a significantly smaller site, which is accessed from Dukes Avenue, the road which serves police headquarters.
Only motorcycles and permit holders including blue disability badge holders are allowed to park in Noble’s Park.
Douglas City Council, which leases the Noble’s Park site to the Department for Enterprise for the TT, says it wants to protect parkland for other uses during the rest of the year - and believes most people who watch the action at the Grandstand will make their way there by foot.
It said access via St Ninian’s Court could not continue as the sheer volume of traffic was causing multiple issues for residents in the area. But one blue badge holder, who does not wish to be named, said: ‘I think it’s appalling - I don’t think it’s the right decision.
‘A lot of people can walk there but there are a lot of people with mobility issues.
‘There is supposed to be parking for disabled people at the Grandstand but this is so limited that’s it’s something of a joke.
‘I’ve been there twice on race days and there’s been absolutely no disabled parking whatsoever.’
The Douglas resident said the parking area at St George’s is ‘a lot smaller’ and meanwhile the old site is now ‘a big empty field with a few people having a picnic’.
‘It’s crazy - and the usual spat between Douglas Council and the government,’ she added.
‘This is a such an important event for the island’s economy and we should all be getting behind it.
‘It’s terrible for the residents with all the displaced cars parking everywhere in the vicinity - residents who apparently were being protected from the noise when they stopped live music at the Grandstand.’
Parking arrangements had already come under the spotlight this year as opening of the St George’s site was delayed due to ground conditions.
The blue badge holder emailed Douglas East ward councillor Andrew Bentley to express her disappointment over the TT parking arrangements.
He replied: ‘The council faces a philosophical challenge when leasing the land to DfE for the TT - is Noble’s Park a public park that hosts motor racing for a few weeks a year or is it a motor racing venue where the rate payer pays for the grass to be cut when it’s not in use?
‘In recent years the balance has tilted towards the latter.
‘It’s only in recent years that the area between the paddock and St Ninians has been used for the TT to create a fan zone.
‘What the DfE has failed to do for a number of years is manage access, as would be expected at a major sporting event, instead using large areas of parkland for car parking thus limiting their potential use for other activities the rest of the year.
‘My experience is that most people who watch at the grandstand or visit the Trackside venue made their way there by foot.’
A spokesman for Douglas City Council said: ‘It was agreed with the department that disabled parking, motorbike parking and parking for those working on site would continue and that spectator car parking would be sited elsewhere.
‘There are very few, if any, worldwide sporting events where you can park exactly where the event is as people either park off-site or are bused in.
‘Naturally, we want to help though so the parking at St George’s was set up for spectators who are also encouraged to use public transport.
‘The parking arrangements seem to have worked well and we have certainly received no complaints, although obviously will always listen to feedback.
‘Likewise, no concerns have been raised with us about parking in side streets or the location of disabled parking, although it may be an arrangement the department wishes to review when we have a post-event debrief.’
The TT organisers were approached for a comment.