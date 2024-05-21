As the island gears up for the TT, Chief Constable Russ Foster has issued a comprehensive message aimed at ensuring a safe and enjoyable event for all attendees.
Police say that they’ve been meticulously planning for the fortnight for some months to ensure that everyone has a safe and enjoyable TT experience.
Chief Constable Foster highlighted the preparations and safety measures in place, emphasising the importance of caution and respect for local laws and regulations.
He noted that his team were ‘thankful’ there have been no fatalities on public roads during recent motorsport events, including the Pre-TT, TT, the Southern 100, and the Manx Grand Prix, since the events’ return post-Covid in 2022.
Foster’s message to visitors, both long-time attendees and first-timers, was clear and straightforward: ‘Know your limits!’
His key safety recommendations were:
• Know your limits, whether this is your riding capability, the capability of your motorcycle, familiarity with the roads and also when out socialising.
• Ride within your limits and be respectful to all other road users.
• Familiarise yourself with the twists and turns as well as the camber and adhesion of the road surfaces.
• Ensure your motorcycle is roadworthy and that appropriate tyres are fitted to your motorcycle.
• If you are socialising, understand and be respectful of the laws and legislation of the Isle of Man.
• Do not ride or drive whilst under the influence of drink or drugs as this will not be tolerated.
• Anyone exceeding the prescribed limits of drink or drugs will be arrested and placed before the next available court.
• During scheduled practice and race times when roads are closed please follow the directions of the event marshals and do not put yourself, other spectators or participants at risk by taking irresponsible chances. The Isle of Man Constabulary aims to maintain a visible, accessible and responsive presence.
Foster emphasised the priority of reducing road casualties and outlined the robust road policing operations that will be in effect across the island.
He warned that those who drive or ride irresponsibly will face strict enforcement actions.
Both marked and unmarked vehicles will be deployed, particularly around collision hotspots, to monitor compliance with traffic laws.
Foster assured that the policing approach during the TT period will be firm but fair, encouraging engagement and approachability while being intolerant of crime, disorder, and anti-social behaviour. Offenders will be swiftly dealt with to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all attendees.
In his concluding remarks, Chief Constable Foster encouraged visitors to explore the island’s culture, hospitality and natural beauty.
He expressed his hope for everyone to enjoy the events and return home safely, adding: ‘It is truly a wonderful place and the safest island in the British Isles and we want to keep it that way’.