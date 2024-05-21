With the start of TT 2024 less than a week away, race organisers will be testing the Mountain Course’s digital red flag system on Friday morning.
The test of the 39 digital flags, which were first introduced in 2022, will take place from 6am on May 24.
A spokesperson from the Department of Infrastructure said: ‘Although the digital flags do not resemble traffic lights, as a precaution road users are advised to be aware that the large square displays located around the TT Mountain Course may be displaying as red or black with letters during the test time period and that no action from them is required.’
Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson MBE BEM added: ‘The digital flag system has been successfully used since 2022 and ahead of this year’s event commencing on Monday, we need to retest the system as a precaution.
‘As always, I am acutely aware of any disruption that may be faced by the public and again thank everyone for their understanding whilst we continue preparations for the TT.’