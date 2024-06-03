Craig Neve sat out the weekend’s Superbike and Superport races as he recovers from a crash in Friday’s final Supersport qualifying session.
The Lincolnshire rider came off his Bathams Ale Triumph near Greeba Castle, but hopes to be fit for Tuesday’s Superstock race.
The 33 year old said: ‘Obviously crashing during the final qualifying session of the week is far from ideal, but up until that point, we had a lot of positive progress on all the bikes, and I have finished practice week with faster times than ever before. ‘I’ll take a few days off now, and sit out the first supersport and superstock races, so I can have the best chance to race to the best of my ability later in the week.’
Neve achieved a best TT result of eighth in the second Supersport race in 2023 and went close to a 131mph lap in last year’s Senior.