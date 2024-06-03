Australian ace Davo Johnson has released a fresh update on his condition after he crashed on the final lap of the Sunday’s six-lap Superbike race.
On Monday morning Johnson posted on Facebook: ‘Everything was going well.
‘Was happy with the pace and feel with the bike and was comfortably running in the 131mph laps which is definitely the best start to the TT race week ever for me.
‘I had a brake fade issue just before the final lap so I backed the pace off to bring her home.
‘Unfortunately I had a very strange tank-slapper at K Tree which I’ve never experienced before and I couldn’t recover it.
‘I’m battered and bruised and luckily only fractured my collarbone. Thanks for all the messages and calls. I’ll be back in the paddock tomorrow.’