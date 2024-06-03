John McGuinness will be taking more than just his leathers and his helmet home from this year’s TT after Honda Racing UK gifted him a very special bike.
The 23-time winner was presented with the Honda Fireblade he made his 100th TT start on in 2022 on Sunday.
McGuinness guided the bike to a fifth-place finish in that race on the machine that had a unique gold and red livery to mark the occasion.
He was gifted with the bike in front of his family, teammates and fellow competitors ahead of yesterday’s six-lap Superbike race in which he finished sixth on the current Fireblade.