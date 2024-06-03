Hundreds of bikers took part in a mass-ride out on the world-famous Isle of Man TT course during a special event on Sunday.
The ‘Legacy Lap’ is a hugely popular event with visitors to the TT races - and this year was no exception.
The event, which was held under its previous guise as the Simon Andrews’ lap for a number of years, is a chance for those taking part to remember friends and riders that shared their passion for two-wheels and the island’s world-famous Mountain Course.
Hundreds of bikers, some with passengers, flooded the TT Grandstand early on Sunday and lined-up ready for the event to start.
Led by a police escort, the convoy then roared-off on a poignant lap of the 37.73-mile-long TT course at a leisurely pace.
The Mountain Road was subsequently opened up in sections as the convoy rolled past ready for Sunday’s afternoon racing.
Scroll down to see the best pictures from the event.
Travelling Marshal Jim Hunter, Reverend John Coldwell and Paul Turton during the Isle of Man TT Races Legacy Lap 2024 (Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography))
David and Zoe from Somerset during the Isle of Man TT Races Legacy Lap 2024 (. Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography))
Pete Colquhoun, Sue Steele, Harley Kim from the Isle of Man. Isle of Man TT Races Legacy Lap 2024 (Callum Staley (CJS Photography))
