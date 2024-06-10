Dave Molyneux announced that he is quitting sidecar racing on Sunday.
‘After finishing on the podium I can happily say that’s me finished with the racing,’ he said.
‘I made my mind up before the race and I’m happy with it. 60 years old and my 60th start on a bike 10mph down on the two in front at a quarter of the cost.
‘It’s the right time to go out, and what better way than with my godson Jake beside me on the outfit?’
The most successful competitor in the 101-year history of the sidecar event after making his debut in 1985 aged 21 with Paul Craine.
Moly clocked up his first victory in 1989 with Colin Hardman and overall has won a record 17 races (bettered only by Michael Dunlop, Joey Dunlop and John McGuinness in the solo category) and had 31 podium finishes in total.
He is justifiably proud of what he has achieved.