Davey Todd was the man on the move during Wednesday evening’s TT qualifying session, with the Milwaukee BMW Motorrad rider topping both the Superbike and Superstock leaderboards at 131.821mph and 130.439mph respectively.
Michael Dunlop was quickest in the Supersport class at 126.917mph, this time on his MD Racing Yamaha R6, with Jamie Coward the pacesetter in the Supertwin class on his KTS Racing Kawasaki at 119.285mph.
Dunlop and Peter Hickman were second and third quickest respectively in the Superbike class with laps of 131.729mph and 130.804mph in what were breezy conditons.
Hickman was second quickest in the Superstocks, just ahead of Manxman Conor Cummins who posted a lap of 129.286mph on the Padgett’s Honda Fireblade.
Hickman was also second fastest in the Twins, Mike Browne and Rob Hodson also doing laps of more than 118mph in that class.
Completing the top three behind Dunlop in the 600s were Coward and the in-form Todd.
In the Sidecar class, it was again the Manx pairing of Ryan and Callum Crowe who were quickest at an increased speed of 118.814mph - their quickest ever lap on the Mountain Course.
Founds/Walmsley (117.837mph) were second followed by Birchall/Rousseau (116.398mph), Crawford/Hardie (112.987), Reeves/Wilkes (112.985mph) and Blackstock/Rosney (112.522mph) with newcomers Ellis/Clement (110.830mph) slotting into eighth after their first 110mph+ lap. Birchall/Rousseau upped their pace to an impressive 118.271mph before the session was curtailed by a red flag.
Solos newcomer Patrick Hoff was improving steadily too with a lap of 117.546mph before recording 118.839mph later in the session while Croatian Loris Majcan completing his first lap at 111.982mph after retiring on the opening lap of Monday’s session.
Qualifying continues on Thursday evening, with roads closing at 6pm and the first bikes out at 6.30pm.