TT John McGuinness legend is homing in on three decades of racing around the Mountain Course.
The 52 year old has won 23 TTs in that time since making his debut in 1996.
Sunday’s six-lap Superbike race will be McPint’s 110th start at the iconic event.
‘I missed 2001 because of foot and mouth and 2017 and 2018 because of injuries, but yeah it's been a long period of time and a lot of races.
‘When we line up at number one this will be my 110th start.’
McGuinness is set to only ride in the Superbike, two Superstock and Senior races this year, electing not to tackle the week’s other solo classes.
Asked why he wasn’t racing a Supersport machine this year McGuinness said: ‘It's quite physical for me and there's a lot going on in TT week.
‘You know you need a real good 600 package and Honda are super busy with Nathan and Dean’s 600s, so I just so we made the decisions to do the four races.
‘I’ve done it before in 2007 and 2008 when there wasn't what the races available, so I’m happy to do four and ride the Stocker and Superbike. They feel very similar.
‘I love the big bikes - everything revolves around the big bike races.’
‘I’m only doing four races this year and that will make 113.
‘That's a bad number that, so I'll have to come back again!’