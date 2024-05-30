The Saturday races for the 2024 Isle of Man TT are set to get underway after a crash shut part of the course earlier than planned.
The Mountain Road has been closed between Ramsey and the Bungalow since around 9am - around two hours earlier than expected - due to the incident.
The vehicle involved in the incident has now been recovered and has been removed from the route so that racing can begin.
A crash on the Mountain Road earlier in the week had already caused disruption to the racing schedule.
The incident - which involved a car and two bikes - shut the route for the entire afternoon on Thursday and forced the cancellation of that evening’s session as a result.
