There was a big cheer for Molyneux and Roberts as the pair’s DMR Kawasaki was turned into the winner’s enclosure. Reflecting on his first top-three finish since 2017 he had praise for his new team-mate who is the son of Moly’s former passenger Dan Sayle: ‘This is fantastic. I haven’t been full of confidence for a couple of years, but getting Jake in at 20 years old has been a real shot in the arm.’