The Isle of Man TT’s mixed bag of weather has continued to wreak havoc with the week’s race schedule.
As a result that day’s races were rolled into Wednesday, but again conditions contrived to throw a significant spanner in the works.
Although Michael Dunlop was given enough time to rewrite history in the lunchtime Supertwin race, a series of sharp showers shortly after left the course once again very wet in places and gave Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson and his organising team no other option than to call off the rest of the day’s proposed action.
With the amount of postponed races stacking up and the amount of race days remaining going in the other direction, organisers now have three races lined up for Thursday on what was originally meant to be a rest day.
Two of the three have been shortened to try and navigate another troublesome forecast that predicts further showers in the late afternoon/early evening.
After roads close at 10am, a solo warm-up lap is planned for 10.30am, with the two-lap dash that is now the second sidecar race of the week following at 11.20am.
The three-lap Superstock race that was planned for Wednesday afternoon is now scheduled to take place at 1pm, with the second Supersport race rounding out the day’s action at 3.30pm.
Like the sidecars this has been reduced in length, in this case from four laps to three.
Roads are due to open no later than 5pm, but there is contingency to shut them again in the evening between 6 and 9.30pm if needed.
Revised schedule: Thursday, June 6
9am Mountain Road closes
10am All roads close
10.30am Solo warm-up
11.20am Sidecar TT Race Two (two laps)
1pm Superstock TT Race One (three laps)
3.30pm Supersport TT Race Two (three laps)
Roads open no later than 5pm.