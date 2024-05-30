A mass ride out on the Isle of Man TT course has taken place.
The event, called the ‘Legacy Lap’, has been a feature of the TT festival for a number of years in its previous guise as the Simon Andrews’ lap.
The lap saw a convoy of motorbikes stretch for miles around the course and is traditionally one of the most popular events for visitors to the races. TT organisers said the lap is a chance for participants to remember friends and riders that shared their passion for two-wheels and the island’s world-famous Mountain Course.
On Saturday, the races for the 2024 Isle of Man TT got underway after a crash shut part of the course earlier than planned.
The Mountain Road was closed between Ramsey and the Bungalow at 9am - two hours earlier than expected - due to the incident.
A car involved in the incident was subsequently recovered and has been removed from the route so that racing could begin.
