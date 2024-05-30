A key road on the Isle of Man was shut by a crash on Thursday.

Emergency services were forced to shut the Mountain Road following the incident, which happened in the Bungalow area at around 1.50pm.

The Mountain Road was shut between the Bungalow and the Ramsey Hairpin before reopening at around 8pm.

No further details relating to the incident have been released regarding the crash.

Organisers of the event have made changes to both the Friday and Saturday schedule as a result.

For the latest information and updates on this incident and to view the changes to the schedule - check out the updates on our live blog below