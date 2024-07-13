A 51-year-old man has denied dangerous driving and failing to conform to a traffic direction.
Stephen Frank Williams is accused of driving his Skoda Superb against the one way system on the Mountain Road on May 26 during the TT period.
The offence is alleged to have been committed at Creg Ny Baa, at 4.40am.
It is alleged that the defendant drove to Ramsey, with near miss incidents along the way.
Mr Williams claimed that a barrier had lifted up as he approached it, at Creg Ny Baa, so he had not known the road was one way.
He also said that visibility had been extremely poor due to fog, so he had not seen signage.
The defendant was represented in court by advocate Jim Travers.
A pre-trial review will be held in summary court on September 3.
Bail continues with a condition to reside at his home address at Derby Road in Douglas.