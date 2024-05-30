Seven-year-old Nathan Harrison was proud as punch to have his photo taken with his hero John McGuinness in 2006.
Now, 18 years on, he and John are team-mates in the official Honda Racing UK line-up.
Harrison’s first race in Honda team colours will be in Saturday morning’s four-lap Supersport race, one year later than originally scheduled.
A hefty spill in the 2023 North West 200 put an early end to the young Manxman’s season, but he is now really looking forward to lining up alongside his legendary team-mate McGuinness and another former winner, Dean Harrison (no relation).
Talking about his youngest team-mate McGuinness said: 'Nathan is a good egg. He's just a super enthusiastic guy.
'I worry about him though. He's got to serve his time around here - he needs to serve his apprenticeship.
'I think he wants success too fast.
'He's 25 and I didn't do my first TT until I was that age and you can see what I've gone on to achieve.
'He's got plenty of time.
'It's my job to try and calm him down and cool his jets a bit, but it didn't work last year did it when he went over the handlebars?!
'He's got a great opportunity and they [Honda] love him as well.
'Honda really, really, really like the kid. He gets off his backside and gets on with it. He puts a lot of effort in with his own little team and his dad and I know he's had that bump in the road with his family.
'I'm there to help if he wants it.'