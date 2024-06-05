Race fans flocked to a northern town this week to watch some seaside sprinting action.
It is a drag sprint event over a straight course measuring an 1/8th of a mile along part of Ramsey's Mooragh Promenade.
Traditionally, bikers from all over the world enter the Sprint, many of whom have already travelled to the island as part of the TT festival.
Also staged over the weekend was the Ramsey Sprintfest, a popular music festival which kicked-off in northern town last Friday night - the first of four evenings packed with entertainment in the Market Square.
Arguably one of the biggest draws of the festival was a performance by 80s cover bands Jester’s Dead who played to an estimated audience of around a thousand people at the Market Square.
Mr McGuinness also thanked the ‘community spirited individuals’ who volunteered for Sprintfest and ‘took time off from their day jobs to walk thousands of steps around Market Place for the benefit of thousands of people each TT.’